JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.72 ($152.00).

EPA AIR opened at €122.78 ($142.77) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

