Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTL opened at $14.84 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

