J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £142.90 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson acquired 10 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.90 ($186.72).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, John Hutson acquired 11 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £145.97 ($190.74).

On Monday, April 8th, John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.42), for a total value of £33,325 ($43,545.02).

On Monday, April 1st, John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05), for a total value of £32,625 ($42,630.34).

JDW stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($18.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,445 ($18.88).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

