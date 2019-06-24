Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,674,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

