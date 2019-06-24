IQE (LON:IQE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IQE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 52.35 ($0.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.51 million and a P/E ratio of 523.53. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 42.26 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

In other IQE news, insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.