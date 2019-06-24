Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra LifeSciences exited the first quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. However, organic revenue growth was encouraging and was in line with the company’s expectation. Within global neurosurgery business, sales in dural access and repair increased in mid-single digits on an organic basis with growth in both graft and sealant product lines. Benefiting from product launches and an enhanced sales force performance, the company envisions faster organic growth during the second half of 2019. On the flip side, escalating costs and expenses have been a major headwind for Integra Lifesciences. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes. Integra LifeSciences underperformed its sector in the past three months.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IART. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of IART stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,102,000 after purchasing an additional 688,761 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 426,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

