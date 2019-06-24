Insider Selling: Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) CEO Sells $238,825.50 in Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $238,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after buying an additional 5,397,569 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 340,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,599,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,048,000 after buying an additional 300,306 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

