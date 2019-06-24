Insider Selling: Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $1,872,929.10 in Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,872,929.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Grissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, David Grissen sold 7,662 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $1,022,340.66.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $137.07 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

