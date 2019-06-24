Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $22,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,911,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 639,476 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $20,495,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

