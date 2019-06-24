Insider Buying: Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) CEO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) CEO Philip D. Beck purchased 625,000 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS IDTY opened at $0.10 on Monday. Ipsidy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Ipsidy
