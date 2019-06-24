Insider Buying: Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) CEO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) CEO Philip D. Beck purchased 625,000 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS IDTY opened at $0.10 on Monday. Ipsidy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

