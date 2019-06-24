Insider Buying: Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Insider Acquires $118,498.12 in Stock

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) insider Thomas K. Equels purchased 29,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HEB opened at $4.16 on Monday. Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Get Hemispherx BioPharma alerts:

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Hemispherx BioPharma in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.