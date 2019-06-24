Insider Buying: Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Acquires $64,800.00 in Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Kimberly C. Perry bought 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gold Resource stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 342,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 165,192 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

