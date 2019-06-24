Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Andy Thorburn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £60,350 ($78,857.96).

Andy Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Andy Thorburn acquired 1,813 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,486.90 ($26,769.76).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.30 million and a PE ratio of 33.56. Emis Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 853 ($11.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,228 ($16.05).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Emis Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

