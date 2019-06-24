Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Andy Thorburn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £60,350 ($78,857.96).
Andy Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Andy Thorburn acquired 1,813 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,486.90 ($26,769.76).
Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.30 million and a PE ratio of 33.56. Emis Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 853 ($11.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,228 ($16.05).
About Emis Group
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.
