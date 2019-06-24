Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of INGR opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,050,000 after purchasing an additional 334,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,659,000 after purchasing an additional 437,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,044,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

