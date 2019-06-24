Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and PNG. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. Moreover, the company’s Hidden Valley project is poised for growth. The company is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces along with reducing costs. Harmony also remains focused on improving gold grades. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Harmony’s high cost structure is another concern. We are also concerned about Harmony’s low output as it strives to reduce the cash cost of production. Also, the company is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to year to date.”

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.11 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

HMY stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $965.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,285 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 846,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,255,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 841,907 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.