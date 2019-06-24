Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 267,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,487. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

