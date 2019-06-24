Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

HALL opened at $14.40 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $260.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 188,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

