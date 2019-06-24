Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $355,126.10 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $355,126.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.44, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

