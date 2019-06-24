Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Jiayin Group (NYSE:JFIN) Financial Review

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Green Dot alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 5 7 0 2.58 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $83.46, suggesting a potential upside of 73.37%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.04 billion 2.46 $118.70 million $2.53 19.03 Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 10.56% 15.74% 5.76% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Dot beats Jiayin Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point-of-sale through Green Dot Network participating retailer; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. The company markets its products under the brand names of Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard, and RapidPay. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, corporate distribution partnerships, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.