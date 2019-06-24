Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Gold Resource stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

