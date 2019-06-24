Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $105.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globant will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $15,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,407,000 after buying an additional 258,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 107,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,070,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $7,472,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

