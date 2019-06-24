Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 755,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,575. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

