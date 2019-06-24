First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $50,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,430,000 after buying an additional 963,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,238,000 after buying an additional 211,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,743,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,582,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

