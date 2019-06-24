Financial Review: Waitr (WTRH) versus The Competition

Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) is one of 129 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waitr to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waitr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million -$34.31 million -2.53 Waitr Competitors $2.87 billion $444.34 million 12.39

Waitr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Waitr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 5 0 3.00 Waitr Competitors 1133 4847 8588 382 2.55

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 163.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -21.61% -11.81% Waitr Competitors 3.44% 9.79% 2.28%

Summary

Waitr rivals beat Waitr on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

