Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCSC opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fibrocell Science has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fibrocell Science stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fibrocell Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

