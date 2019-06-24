Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.70. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 8,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $138,107.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,483.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $627,527 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 791,540 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.