F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded F5 Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $131.53 and a twelve month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $102,771.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $35,014.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

