Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ET. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 60,600 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total value of C$1,036,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,259,784.37.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

