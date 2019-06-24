Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ET. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of ET stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
