Energy Transfer LP Unit’s (ET) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $5,657,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

