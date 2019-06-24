Energy Transfer LP Unit’s (ET) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.
ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.
Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $5,657,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
