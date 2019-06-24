eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on eMagin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.