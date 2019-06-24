El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2,110.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth $107,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

