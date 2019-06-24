Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Edgewater Technology’s rating score has improved by 8.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.76 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edgewater Technology an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.98. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,431. Edgewater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Edgewater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Edgewater Technology

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

