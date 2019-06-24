easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. HSBC lowered shares of easyJet to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,241 ($16.22) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.67).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 881.40 ($11.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

In related news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

