Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.16 ($36.23).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at €33.73 ($39.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a twelve month high of €35.37 ($41.13).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.