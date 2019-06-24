Cybg (LON:CYBG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 241.54 ($3.16).

LON CYBG opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.52) on Thursday. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

