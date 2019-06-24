Critical Survey: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $88.95 million 1.36 -$7.55 million $0.43 18.28 Open Text $2.82 billion 3.94 $242.22 million $0.91 45.21

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Asure Software. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Asure Software does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Open Text has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -8.83% 7.46% 2.25% Open Text 9.57% 7.31% 3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asure Software and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86 Open Text 0 1 6 0 2.86

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 83.57%. Open Text has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats Asure Software on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

