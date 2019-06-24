Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $915.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total value of £38,200 ($49,915.07). Also, insider Octavia Morley acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

