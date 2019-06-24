Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.36. 256,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $619.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.14 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

