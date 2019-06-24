Contrasting Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) and HyreCar (NYSE:HYRE)

Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ehi Car Services and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ehi Car Services N/A N/A N/A HyreCar -96.10% -160.82% -124.91%

22.8% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of HyreCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ehi Car Services and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ehi Car Services 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 1 2 0 2.67

HyreCar has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.39%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Ehi Car Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ehi Car Services and HyreCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ehi Car Services $421.06 million 2.03 $18.78 million N/A N/A HyreCar $9.78 million 5.82 -$11.24 million ($1.31) -3.53

Ehi Car Services has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

Ehi Car Services beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ehi Car Services

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a car rental fleet of 62,101 vehicles; and car services fleet of 2,845 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

