Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAF. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Independent Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Continental stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

