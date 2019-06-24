CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $86.44 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $218.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $322,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,783.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $1,973,988. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CONMED by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

