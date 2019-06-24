Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cobalt 27 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.86.

KBLT opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. Cobalt 27 Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.27 and a twelve month high of C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

