Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

