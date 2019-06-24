Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybg (LON:CYBG)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

CYBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Investec lowered Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 237.31 ($3.10).

Shares of CYBG opened at GBX 193.90 ($2.53) on Friday. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.31.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

