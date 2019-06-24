Chardan Capital Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Arcimoto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 12,476.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Arcimoto by 85.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

