Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 146,017 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $5,446,434.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 45,124 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,683,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,251 shares of company stock worth $15,599,854. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.