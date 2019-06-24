Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $36,075.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Kirk Somers sold 2,508 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,629.60.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kirk Somers sold 2,595 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $40,611.75.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 465,855 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

