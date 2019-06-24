Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $36,075.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 29th, Kirk Somers sold 2,508 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,629.60.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Kirk Somers sold 2,595 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $40,611.75.
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 465,855 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.