CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) PT Set at $7.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reiterated an accumulate rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Paradigm Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.17.

Shares of CTST stock opened at C$5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $695.11 million, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 4.04. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $3,846,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

