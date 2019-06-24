Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$158.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$176.00.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$143.00 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$133.66 and a 52-week high of C$144.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

