Canaccord Genuity Raises Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $105.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $97.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $120,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $928,953.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

